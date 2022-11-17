Join the fight against blood disorders

D-K-M-S is a non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and their DOORS ARE NOW OPEN! Here with more is Maya Ward. DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research. We are an international non-profit fighting blood cancer and other blood disorders "We turn regular people into life savers" says Ward. We also support patients from day one of their diagnoses, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing bone marrow donor drives that can enhance your donor search, rally community support, and provide hope. Just registering you can save lives. We have facilitated over 100,000 second chances at life so far.