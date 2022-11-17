Join the fight against blood disorders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
D-K-M-S is a non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and their DOORS ARE NOW OPEN! Here with more is Maya Ward. DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research. We are an international non-profit fighting blood cancer and other blood disorders "We turn regular people into life savers" says Ward. We also support patients from day one of their diagnoses, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing bone marrow donor drives that can enhance your donor search, rally community support, and provide hope. Just registering you can save lives. We have facilitated over 100,000 second chances at life so far.
Patients like Xavi, Kylie and Kimora, and Kendra are among the over 15,000 new patients each year searching for a match, it could be you! “We are issuing a challenge, 1,000 new registrants by the end of the year” says Ward.
Here is how you can register as a donor! Anyone 18-55 in general good health is eligible:
Step 1: Visit dkms.org, click register
Step 2: Review eligibility criteria
Step 3: Fill out some information and request a swab kit
Step 4: Receive a swab kit in the mail, follow instructions to swab cheeks
Step 5: Return your completed swabs, and that’s it!
For more information visit DKMS.org