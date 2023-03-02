Join the fun, workout with Sweat Net

Get ready for blacklight yoga (February 3rd) with Bodhi Love Yoga

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday and if you are looking for something fun to do, Sweat Net Blacklight Yoga - may be just what you're looking for to kick-off the weekend.

On Friday, Rachel Behn from Bodhi Love Yoga, joined us to fill us in on all the fun details. Behn says: "...join us for a Yoga Rave with Bodhi Love at Lenny Boy February 3rd at 6:30pm”.

If you have never heard of Bodhi Love you are in for a treat. You can expect to have a blast while getting a full body workout themed to house music as you radiate those festival “festi” vibes! What do they mean? The lights will be off, the blacklights and lasers will be on, the bass will be bumping. Not to mention, you will be glowing with face gems and glow in the dark tattoos so grab your neon and come early to get yourself ready! Class itself is a fusion of HIIT, yoga, dance, fire jams, positive energy, and an amazing workout that raises your vibration. All levels welcome, no experience necessary just come as you are!

Grab your mat and your friends, doors open at 5:45pm.come early to get your face gems and tattoos! We will be hanging out afterwards to grab drinks and eats together! Once again the event is February 3, 2023 6:30 PM

BLACKLIGHT YOGA RAVE WITH BODHI LOVE AT LENNY BOY. Check out the website SweatNet.com for more information.

