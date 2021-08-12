Join The Good Feet Store for a great cause!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
Join Good Feet for a good cause in donating new and gently used shoes to benefit local citizens in need. The Good Feet Store is working with non-profit, Samaritan's Feet, to distribute collected shoe donations as part of a shared mission to improve the lives of others and create a positive impact in the local community.
Everyone is invited to make donations of new or gently used shoes at The Good Feet Store locations in Waverly or University through December 31st.
For more information, visit MyGoodFeet.com/GoodCause.