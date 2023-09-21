Join the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk, raise money & save lives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is set for September 30th at First Ward Park! This morning we were joined by Dan Soto, and Brian Weisker, this year's Heart Walk Co-Chairs.
The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk has always been a great way to get moving while socializing with friends, family and co-workers leading up to and on the day of event. But it's so much more than a walk. Walking in the "Heart Walk" boosts your heart health AND mental health while helping millions of others at the same time. “We as a company are so excited to support and participate in the Charlotte Heart Walk” says Weisker. The event seems to bring out so many people in support of the Heart walk. WCNC's Chief Meteorologist, Brad Panovich, has emceed the event for several years, and will again this year. “We are expecting a lot of people” says Soto. He adds “we are hoping to break the 10K people barrier, we came close last year.” There will be a continental breakfast, kid zone, pets are included and many teams will be competing and just having fun.
Speaking of teams, many companies form groups as they get involved to raise money for a worthy cause. “Since we often congregate at work this is a great opportunity to get out on the weekend together and build healthy bonds and friendship” says Soto. Weisker adds “bonding has been known to increase productivity and success at their respective companies.”
Just a Few Simple Steps
- Find the Heart Walk near you and register online.
- Set a goal and personalize your fundraising page to make it easy for your friends and family to donate.
- Raise money to support lifesaving research and programs.
- Make a personal contribution.
- Walk your heart out.
- Save lives.
Be a supporter of critical research. Be a community energizer. Be a champion. Be a lifesaver. You are all of these things because you are a walker. For more information visit www.charlotteheartwalk.org
Event information: Greater Charlotte Heart Walk
Time: 7:30 am Health Expo; 9:00 am Heart Walk
Date: Saturday, September 30th
Location: Frist Ward Park, 301 E. 7th Street in Uptown Charlotte
Ticket Prices FREE