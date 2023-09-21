Join the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk, raise money & save lives

The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk has always been a great way to get moving while socializing with friends, family and co-workers leading up to and on the day of event. But it's so much more than a walk. Walking in the "Heart Walk" boosts your heart health AND mental health while helping millions of others at the same time. “We as a company are so excited to support and participate in the Charlotte Heart Walk” says Weisker. The event seems to bring out so many people in support of the Heart walk. WCNC's Chief Meteorologist, Brad Panovich, has emceed the event for several years, and will again this year. “We are expecting a lot of people” says Soto. He adds “we are hoping to break the 10K people barrier, we came close last year.” There will be a continental breakfast, kid zone, pets are included and many teams will be competing and just having fun.