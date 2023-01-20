Join the Lunar New Year Celebration!

Resident Culture Brewing is hosting their Annual Lunar New Year celebration, Saturday Jan 21st

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Resident Culture Brewing Co. is hosting its annual Lunar New Year celebration at the Plaza Midwood taproom on Saturday. If you're still finalizing your weekend plans, it's a great event to check out.

On Friday, Razia Gonzalez from Resident Culture, joined us on the show. “The annual Lunar celebration will be filled with so much fun family and festivities” says Gonzalez. Here is what you can expect. The celebration will feature Chinese cuisine from The Dumpling Lady, citrus fruits and red envelopes stuffed with fun Lunar New Year-themed surprises, like Feng Shui coins, ginger candy and more, and, of course, plenty of delicious beer. The Hung Gar Kung Fu Academy will be on-site offering interactive experiences with costumes and instruments before performing the traditional Lion Dance at 6 p.m.

This year’s festival marks the one-year anniversary of The Dumpling Lady’s permanent food truck residency at the Plaza Midwood The Lunar New Year is all about welcoming good luck, prosperity, health and abundance for the new year, so come celebrate its free. The festivities will be 12-9p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21st in Plaza Midwood at the Taproom, 2101 Central Ave. For more information visit ResidentCultureBrewing.com.

