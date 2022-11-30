Join us for Raclette cooking with Ernie Adler

Take your dinner party up a notch with Raclette cooking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that cold nights are here everyone needs to change up the dinner routine. With health and safety still a concern for many that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun at home with a small intimate group. Today Ernie Adler, the grille-master, wants to talk about inviting some people over for a Raclette dinner party.

Raclette cooking starting in Switzerland about 400 years ago. Dairy products and cheese were a staple of a regular diet back then, and farmers would take large rounds of cheese and put it over an open fire on a spit or pan. Guests would sit around the table with plates filled with meats, vegetables, and fruits when available, and when the cheese started to melt they would scrape it off and serve with the items on their plate also grilling those items over the fire. Each guest would pick and choose what they wanted to eat and in what order.

For the holidays have a great time inviting friends and family over a Raclette this winter. You can either build a fire and give each of your guests individual cast iron pans to melt their own cheese, or to make life easier you can buy one to simply plug in. You don’t need to spend a lot of money on it because an electric raclette is simply a raised griddle over a heating element. Price ranges from under $50 to a few hundred dollars with granite cooking surfaces rather than metal griddles.

Here is what you need to know.

We will start with easy to melt cheeses like brie, cheddar, raclette cheese, and smoked gouda cut into think cubes. For the meats you can use anything you like whether cooked or raw. For raw meats I have a combination of thinly sliced chicken breast and NY strip steak both seasoned beforehand but you can also use shrimp, slices of firm fish, scallops, or any protein you want as long as it will cook quickly. For already cooked I have a few types of charcuterie meats like Italian salami and ham, small potatoes, mushrooms and onions, and sliced baguettes and crackers. For safety purposes I recommend having the chicken on separate plates from all other items. We’re also including dessert with cut up strawberries and pineapple with chocolate melting on the raclette. Each guest will also get a romaine lettuce wrap salad to balance out the meal.

First heat up your raclette. While that is happening portion each guest plate at their place setting with slices of the cheeses, cooked meats, and other sides items, the romaine lettuce wrap, and utensils to cook with and some toothpicks for skewering. Have the raw chicken and meat on a separate plate with tongs only to be used for that. Make sure each place sitting has a cheese tray to melt their cheese in, and start to melt it under the heating element. On top start to cook away, plate up, scrape your cheese over the top, eat, and repeat. When you want to dip your fruit in some delicious melted chocolate put some melting chocolate (available in the baking items aisle in the grocery store) in a glass or ceramic ramekin. When it starts to melt just stir a little until it’s all melted and ready to be dipped in. Skewer your fruit, roll in the chocolate, and eat it up.