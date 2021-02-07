x
Enjoy a dogs day cocktail this July 4th

Check out the celebrations at Billy Sunday Spindle Bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Spindle Bar is celebrating the 4th of July in style.  They're hosting a bar-b-que on the patio and a cornhole tournament. For the fourth of July, they're mixing up a special cocktail called dog days.  At the base, is a frozen strawberry daiquiri, then add a little coconut rum, fresh lime, simple syrup and coconut water.   It's a great way to enjoy a cocktail at the Spindle Bar. Proceeds from the sale of this cocktail will go to a local animal shelter.

The Spindle Bar is located at Optimist Hall.

@SpindleBar_NC  Instagram

@BillySundayCharlotte  Instagram