Kristy Kuhl gives tips for gaining more courage in your life

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — July is National Courage Month, and we could all use a boost of courage in our lives. Courage is that you're mindful of risks and still take action anyways. Kristy Kuhl has some tips for creating more courage in your life.

1. The first thing you can do is acknowledge your fears. Write them down and acknowledge how those fears have shown up in your life.

2. Make long term goals! Figure out what you want out of your life and make goals to get there.

3. Redefine failure. There is no avoiding that we will encounter failure, but change how you see it. These failures are just stepping stones to our success.

4. Change how you talk to yourself. Reframe the way you see things that happen in your life and that you think about.

5. Get around more people that have courage. If you are in a room that have 9 people with more courage, you will likely be the 10th.

For more from Kristy, go to KristyKuhl.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.