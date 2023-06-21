June 21st is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere

NASA has big plans to celebrate the sun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On June 21 the Northern Hemisphere is officially kicking off summer with the longest day of the year! As this sunny season gets underway we want to celebrate the many ways our Sun powers life here on Earth.

In the next year, we’ll not only be seeing two solar eclipses across the U.S. but solar activity will also be ramping up as the Sun reaches the peak of its 11-year solar cycle.

As we get ready for some fun in the Sun, we want to invite you to learn about our very active star.

For more information about the Sun-Earth connection, visit: nasa.gov/sunearth

The summer solstice is when the Northern Hemisphere has it's longest day of the year and the Southern Hemisphere has it's shortest day of the year. That reverses in the Winter.

Trevor Knuth with NASA tells us: "there are three major events are happening in the next year."

-The Annular Solar Eclipse happening in October - where the moon is a little bit further away, and doesn't completely block the disc of the sun (give a ring of fire effect)

-Total Solar Eclipse is happening next April - when sun will be completely blocked

-And next December is when the Parker Solar Probe will be making its' closest approach yet to the Sun

*All this coincides with the Sun reaching its' most active phase

To learn more go to go.nasa.gov/HelioBigYear

