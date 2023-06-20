Our focus on June as Men's Health Month is sponsored by Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, Inc.

Local health experts say, it's important to encourage men to get regular check-ups

In today's health spotlight, we're talking men's health. Many people may not realize that June is Men's Health Month and today, Hyman Fowler, Director of Clinical Services with Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, discussed how important it is to take Men’s Health seriously.

Throughout June, Men's Health Month aims to encourage boys and men to take charge of their overall health by implementing healthy living decisions. “Older men have found it hard to voice their feelings when medical attention is needed; they are more prone to let time slipped by without getting regular checkups” says Fowler. There are so may things to be on guard against. “47% of men have a least one risk factor to heart disease” says Fowler. In fact, Cardiovascular disease is a general term that describes a disease of the heart or blood vessels. Diseases such as diabetes, prostate cancer and the like all are enemies of the body. Leading risk factors for heart disease and stroke are high blood pressure, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and secondhand smoke exposure, obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. Prostate & colon cancer are two main causes of death from cancer for men. It is important to get the necessary screening and testing available.

Some things men can do to take care of their health:

1: Make an appointment for a checkup and physical. Make sure to have regular visits to the doctor each year - it can save your life. During those visits, your physician will run tests and look for signs of serious diseases. A regular checkup ensures a better chance of addressing health concerns before it’s too late.

2: Keep track of extra tests needed and get them done. Beginning at age 50 men should receive a prostate exam every one to two years. Men often feel uncomfortable about this exam, but it is critical to catching prostate cancer early. At age 45 men should also get a colonoscopy. The doctor will determine when the next follow up visit is warranted. While this exam is uncomfortable, these two tests can save your life.

3: Make healthy lifestyle choices. Start a trend by choosing to exercise, eat well, quit smoking, and drink less alcohol

4: Have conversations with male friends. While society may make your healthy choices seem less appealing, you can help this change by mentioning your doctor checkups to other men. Men are often less comfortable sharing such details; however, mentioning your appointment is a good reminder to others to schedule theirs.