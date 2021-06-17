Join the celebration at the Juneteenth Celebration of the Carolinas

Celebrate the end of slavery all weekend long in Plaza Midwood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Celebrate the end of slavery all weekend long in Plaza Midwood at the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas. This event starts on June 17th and goes until June 20th.

On June 17th the celebration will begin with a youth day camp. Then on the 18th There will be an opening ceremony followed by a drum circle!

Come back on Juneteenth(June 19th) for a history of Juneteenth lesson and a Juneteenth prayer. The weekend closes out on June 20th with another Juneteenth prayer and a closing ceremony.