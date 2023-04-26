Jurassic Quest is this weekend

Get your tickets for this event at the Park Expo & Conference Center

Jurassic Quest is back this weekend at the Park Expo and Conference Center! According to the Jurassic Quest website, you can expect true to detail and size dinosaurs including a 60 foot long, sky-scraping Spinosaurus, an 80 foot long Apatosaurus, and a gigantic LIFESIZE T.rex! There will also be a raptor training experience!

General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site. Free entry for children under 2.

KIDS UNLIMITED TICKETS: Includes admission, plus unlimited access to stationery and walking dinosaur rides, fossil dig, and dinosaur themed inflatable attractions (Note: maximum weight for rides is 140lbs.).

For more information and to buy your tickets in advance, go online to JurassicQuest.com.

