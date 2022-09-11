Clothes for cold mornings and warm afternoons

K|LA boutique has great clothes for layering this time of year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This time of year, getting dressed in the morning can be a bit confusing. It is cold in the morning when you leave, but warm in the afternoon! Head over to K|LA Boutique to get everything you need to dress for the in-between season.

The key this time of year is to layer. Jackets are great to wear over a tank top or short sleeved shirt, or you can get a cute sweater that can be taken off when it warms up. Another great option is a skirt with tall boots! The skirt will allow for some air flow, while the boots keep your legs warm.

Some of the top trends right now are faux leather, lots of fun patterns, over sized blazers, trousers, and layering basics.

Go to shopKLA.com and use code WCNC for 20% off. You can also use FREESHIPYAY for free shipping. Visit their store at the Park ROad Shopping Center.

