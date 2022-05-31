Jump into a good workout with Kangoo Club Charlotte

These shoes can help you burn more calories and have more fun!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kangoo Club Charlotte visited Charlotte Today on Tuesday to discuss their one-of-a-kind take on fitness and show our hosts and viewers how their exciting and unique workout is done.

According to their Facebook page, Kangoo Jumps Dance is a safe, energetic, fun and motivating aerobic program taught by using song specific choreography for all ages and fitness levels. Anyone can come in and give this workout a try! You will get to perform all of your favorite dance moves while wearing the Kangoo Jumps rebound shoes. These shoes definitely add a spring to your step, and they make the workout more exciting. Wearing these shoes also can help you burn more calories and break more of a sweat while you exercise!

If you would like to take a class with Kangoo Club Charlotte, you can visit them online at KangooClubCharlotte.com, give them a call at 704-408-2416 or visit them on Facebook.

