Keep deer out of your garden - sponsored by Pike Nursery

While deer are adorable creatures and seeing local wildlife in your yard can be fun and relaxing, they sure can wreak havoc on the flowers you've worked so hard to grow! Savannah from Pike Nurseries is here with tips on how to discourage these creatures from turning your garden into a buffet. Gardening with deer presents a unique set of challenges. Those of us familiar with the battle know how difficult it can be to have a beautiful garden with deer roaming around. These elusive voracious animals seem to know exactly which plants are our favorites, don’t they? But there is hope and three things you can do to avoid having deer ravage your yard.