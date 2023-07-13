Keep deer out of your garden - sponsored by Pike Nursery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
While deer are adorable creatures and seeing local wildlife in your yard can be fun and relaxing, they sure can wreak havoc on the flowers you've worked so hard to grow! Savannah from Pike Nurseries is here with tips on how to discourage these creatures from turning your garden into a buffet. Gardening with deer presents a unique set of challenges. Those of us familiar with the battle know how difficult it can be to have a beautiful garden with deer roaming around. These elusive voracious animals seem to know exactly which plants are our favorites, don’t they? But there is hope and three things you can do to avoid having deer ravage your yard.
1. Deer resistant plants
“Keep in mind that hungry deer will eat almost anything, so no plant is completely 100% deer proof, but there are some plants they do not prefer” says Savannah. Deer will usually avoid plants with strong odors, prickly or rough foliage, fuzzy or hairy foliage and bitter tastes.
Some examples of deer resistant plants:
- Herbs: Lavender, rosemary, mint, thyme – all smell great to us but are stinky to deer
- Echinacea: Prickly foliage & seed heads are not favored by deer
- Rudbeckia (Black Eyed Susans): Deer don’t like the prickly centers
- Lantana: Dear don’t like the scent or its rough, sandpaper-like leaves
- Ornamental Grass & Yucca: Deer tend to avoid due to the texture – grasses are fibrous, yucca is sharp
2. Repellants
- Deer-repelling products discourage munching by using spice and strong odors
- Triggers the animals’ instinct to run away but doesn’t harm them . Example: Go Away! Deer & Rabbit Repellant (all natural)
3. Barriers
- Wildlife netting can be used to cover flower beds (but still let flowers be seen), or to wrap around veggie gardens. This deters deer because they can’t really see the mesh but they feel it and know it’s there.
- Fencing
