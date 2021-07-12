Keep your dry winter skin moisturized with Olay

Just when you thought you had your beauty routine all figured out, the cold outdoor temperatures and dry indoor air leave many of us with dull and dry skin. Dr. Caroline Robinson, board certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist, says self care and wellness are especially important in winter, due to the changes in our environment. We have a drop in temperature and humidity, which can leave our skin feeling dull and dry. Dr. Robinson says it's time to change up your beauty routine. She recommends Olay with Vitamin C and peptide. She says it provides 24 hour moisture.