Keep your home safe with Mister Sparky

Holiday safety tips from Mister Sparky

As many of us warm up our homes with space heaters and plug in the lights for our Christmas trees, we need to make sure we're doing it all safely. Rusty Wise from Mister Sparky joins us now with holiday season electrical tips!

The consumption of energy during the holiday season can pose many problems. As people use space heaters to warm up areas of their home and put up Christmas lights the dangers and hazards can only get more dire if not properly installed. Mister Sparky has some tips to help you as the holiday season continue and energy usage skyrockets.

Here are some things to be mindful of:

Tip 1 Space heater use

While electric space heaters can help keep room temperatures warm, they can also be dangerous and cause fires. Space heaters should never be left unattended or used within three feet of any combustibles and should always be plugged directly into an outlet. “Do not plug them into a power strip because the space heater will burn out the strip and can cause a fire” says Wise.

Tip 2 Smoke detectors

Make sure you have smoke detector present as well as carbon monoxide detectors properly installed and working. These device can save lives and alert you immediately if there are any problems.

Tip 3: Ground Fault receptacle tips

GFCI, or ground-fault circuit interrupter, protection is required in receptacles or outlets installed near a water source. Requirements and standards for GFCI are established by the National Electrical Code to protect against shock. You need these receptacles.

Tip 4: Smart home items for the holidays

See who's at the front door and have a two-way conversation with visitors — from anywhere — with a wifi-enabled doorbell camera. Capture activity around your property day or night. View live and recorded footage from the exterior areas around your home, from anywhere. Devices across your home work together and respond to your activities, location, and schedules automatically. Thermostat Save energy without sacrificing comfort. Let your thermostat adjust automatically to your location, activity, or even the weather.

Tip 5: lighting

