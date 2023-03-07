Keep your pets safe and comfortable this Fourth of July

D from Collar Club shares some tips to help your furry friend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tomorrow is Fourth of July. A festive and fun time for us humans but it can be a very scary time for our pets. D from Collar Club joined us in the studio today with some tips to keep your pet safe and comfortable.

-Create a Safe Space: bust out the treats, toys , blankets. Give them a corner or area in the apartment/house to feel safe. Thunder blankets, favorite toys, lick mats near by help! Note: it’s hot so don’t do garages that aren’t going to allow you to control how cool it is.

-Use Sound Masking Techniques: Fireworks are big and scary for many dogs. Play calming music, have the tv on, or have a white noise machine.

-Positive association: Use this day to prep. Remember as a pet parent you have a responsibility to your floor. Set the tone of the day by going on walks, playing games, and doing things that are rewarding.

For more information visit CollarClubCLT.com.

