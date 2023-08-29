Keep your pets safe in the heat

D from Collar Club shares fun ways to keep your pup cool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is HOT here in the Carolinas, so it is important to keep our pets safe. D from Collar Club shares some important information for keeping our pets safe. One of the biggest tips is to avoid leaving dogs in your car.

Cars heat up fast and can put your pets in danger very quickly.

Know Signs of Heat Stroke. Some of them include:

■ Dry gum

■ Heavy panting

■ Passing out

■ Increase slivation

What to do

■ Get your pet out of direct heat, into shaded/cool area

■ Get wet towels and apply to head, neck, feet, chest, abdomen

■ Take dog to vet

Fun ways to keep your dog cool:

○ Early morning walks, or late night walks when it is cooler

○ Kiddie pools with water if you are able to have one

○ Pupsicles.. Watermelon, greek yogurt (nothing with artificial sweetener)

-Take watermelon (no seeds, skin, or rine) with yogurt and put in a food processor. Place into molds, and freeze. They are good for up to a month.

