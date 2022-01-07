Keep your pets safe this 4th of July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 4th of July is a celebration for some people, but for our pets it can be a very uncomfortable and scary time. The loud fireworks are frightening for many pets. It's important this weekend to practice extra safety when it comes to our pets.
First you need to make sure to have the proper precautions in place for your pet. Make sure they have their tags on with their name and contact phone number on it. An extremely important thing to have is a microchip for your pet. That way if they do get lost there is a way to track them back to you. Also make sure when you take your pet outside that you have a very tightly secured harness on them. Try to avoid taking them outside when fireworks will be going off to avoid any chance of them running away.
