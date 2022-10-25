Keep your power on with Mister Sparky

At Mister Sparky we sell “Generac” generators. There is nothing quite as nerve-racking as having the power go out and having no idea when it will return. It is particularly concerning when you have a refrigerator and freezer full of food that will spoil if the electricity stays out for too long. We count on electricity for so many things that even a short outage can be quite inconvenient. That is why more and more Charlotte, North Carolina homeowners are having generators installed. At Mister Sparky by Wise Electric Control Inc., we can help you with getting familiar with generators and getting one properly installed. There are many options for generators, including fuel types and output ranges. The most reliable type of system is a wired one. Generators that are part of a wired system are the safest both for you and your family, as well as line repair technicians. Improper use of generators allows power to back feed into utility lines, which can prove fatal for those working to get power restored. We can set your wired system up to switch on automatically or manually.