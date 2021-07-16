Keep your sanity during the summer.

Tips to keep you from becoming to busy during the summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer is full of fun things to do but it can be very busy and hectic. Camps, summer programs, schooling and other activities can be a scheduling nightmare. Parenting expert and cognitive specialist Beatrice Moise has some tips to keep your sanity in the summer.

Tip 1:

Keep activities in small increments that can be managed independently. “Keeping things small is a great way for kids to work independently with small manageable task” says Moise. It eases the anxiety and stress caused by being overwhelmed with huge task.

Tip 2:

Create a Responsibility Jar. This is how it works you put tasks, chores written on paper in a jar. Family members will pick a task out of the to do jar. Complete the task and put the written task in another jar marked done. Moise says “it teaches responsibility and pride and gives you a feeling of accomplishment when you look at the completed jar and see how filled it is with task.” It will boost your self confidence.

Tip 3.