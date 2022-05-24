Keeping pets safe during the summer

Tips to keep your pet safe during the summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As summer approaches there are some things we should be thinking about to keep our pets safe and sound. Here to answer some frequently asked questions is Dr Jim Dobies, with UrgentVet.

Why is the summer a challenge for pet & their owners?

Many of us and our pets lived in air conditioned environment so when it's hot outside your pet needs to be slowly acclimated to the heat. Remember if it is hot for you, it’s hot for your pet. Keeping your pet hydrated or at least having access to water is vital during the summer season

What about dogs around water?

Some dogs are stronger swimmers than others but just in case, it is prudent to invest in a doggie life vest to protect your dog in and around water.

Is traveling with pets an issue we should be concerned about?

This question always comes up and the first thing is consult your veterinarian. Some pets don’t like to travel and may get car sickness. Your vet may prescribe some anti-nausea medicine to quiet your pet’s stomach. Listen to the advice of your vet. Make sure your pet is current on all vaccination, flea, tick medicines as well as heart preventive medicine.

Should we board pets or have a sitter when vacationing?

It really depends on your pet. Some animals may not like boarding and will do just fine with a sitter in a familiar environment. It comes down to what makes your pet comfortable.