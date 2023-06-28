Keeping the road safe - sponsored by Motorcyclist Safety Foundation

This morning we're talking with Alonzo Bodden, motorcycle enthusiast and comedian. Alonzo hosted Speed Channel’s 101 Cars You Must Drive and joined Jay Leno for several trips on his CNBC series Jay Leno’s Garage. Alonzo has been making audiences laugh for more than 20 years, and is currently touring the U.S. with the Wait Wait Stand Up Tour and other shows. Alonzo was season three winner of NBCʼs Last Comic Standing. Today Alonzo Bodden will focus on keeping everyone safe on the road this summer. “I’ve been riding motorcycles for some time now” says Bodden. It’s peak motorcycle riding season just as families across the U.S. are readying for summer road trips. AAA says summer travel is shaping up to be one of the busiest in years, while NHTSA reported a 10 percent increase in motor vehicle crashes in 2021 compared to 2020, citing distraction and alcohol as key factors. “Motorcyclists are already tougher to see in traffic due to their smaller profile, and their risks only increase as more people take to the roads” says Bodden. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation, celebrating 50 years of rider education and training, has life-saving tips for motorists and motorcyclists so that everyone can enjoy a summer of fun. He goes on to say “I would like to share how motorist and motorcyclist can make this a safe and fun summer.”