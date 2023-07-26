Keeping your family healthy sponsored by NCDHHS

Vaccines, Medicaid and Mental illness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

No one likes it when their kids are sick. We all want to have fun this summer and see our kids play, participate in camps and enjoy family vacations. COVID-19 is still real. Here with more is Dr. Betsey Tilson / NCDHHS State Health Director, Chief Medical Officer.

“It’s important for everyone 6 months and older to stay up to date on their vaccines” says Dr. Tilson. She adds “also, be sure to stay up to date on other vaccines, like those for whooping cough, hepatitis, measles and others.” Make sure you talk with a health care provider about what vaccines you and your kids may need before you travel or head to camp. It’s always a good idea to keep some at-home COVID-19 tests on hand as well, including when you’re traveling, in case anyone in your family feels sick. And when you’re enjoying the weather outside, make sure your kids drink plenty of water and use sunscreen. “Vaccines are not the only issues facing our kids but mental health issue are a growing concern” says Dr. Tilson.

Teenagers face a lot of pressures and stresses these days. Many teens struggle with thoughts and feelings that make it harder to be with friends and do the things they want to do every day. It’s important for teens, and their families, to know that it’s OK not to be OK sometimes. We know reaching out for help can be scary, but it’s also incredibly brave. NCDHHS has a new webpage that can help teens figure out how to take that step. Visit NCDHHS.gov/opentocare for advice on how to know when to reach out for help and who to go to for help. If you feel like you are spiraling out of control, or are thinking about hurting yourself, call the free 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Someone is always there to talk – day or night. Just call, text or chat 988 at any time to talk to a trained counselor.

From teenagers to seniors there are some changes to Medicaid that directly impact our senior population. With the end of the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, your Medicaid, WIC benefits and Food and Nutrition Services – also known as food stamps – could soon change. You may have heard this referred to as “the end to continuous coverage.” It’s important to take steps now. Make sure to update your information and look out for instructions on how to renew your coverage. Instructions could come in the mail or through email or a text message. Make sure to respond right away with updated information and submit all forms by their due date. Medicaid usually checks everyone’s status each year to make sure they still qualify. During the pandemic, this did not happen. On April 1, local agencies began this process again. It’s called recertification. Medicaid re-certifications will happen on a rolling basis into 2024. The first beneficiaries began seeing changes July 1. Visit Medicaid.NCDHHS.gov/renew for more information.