Kenney Orthopedics Walking Classes

Kenney Orthopedics, offers the highest quality of prosthetic and orthotic care. Here to tell us more about prosthetics, amputation and the like, is Dennis Oehler and Todd Schaffhauser. “We both got started working with Kenney Orthopedics from our days participating in professional amputee sprinting” says Oehler. That partnership bloomed into a long relationship where we wanted people to realize, there is life after amputation. Besides offering high quality prosthetics, Kenney Orthopedics, provides patient support and a specialized Walking School program. The practitioners ﻿are skilled in a wide variety of prosthetics and orthotics. Kenney Orthopedics offers prosthetic care and orthotic care across Kentucky, Indiana, and North Carolina.

Kenney also has a Amputee Walking School you can participate in right here in the greater Charlotte area. This course provides training in advanced amputee exercises appropriate for all levels and abilities. Those who attend will be introduced to the dynamics of prosthetic devices and how to properly control them. As a result, therapists gain necessary skills to help advance their amputee patients to the next level, and amputees learn how to use their prosthesis more effectively, enabling them to interact with their environment with more confidence. This course offers a unique opportunity for collaboration between amputees and therapists. Amputees of all ages and abilities, even those who do not yet have a prosthesis, are encouraged to attend. The classes are free. You can sign up by visiting KenneyOrthopedics.com