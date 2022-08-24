Shai Fargian makes his Kibbeh Pita Tacos now available at YAFO Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re always looking for a new, fun food fusion and Shai Fargian to showed us how to make his Kibbeh Pita Tacos now available at YAFO Kitchen.

Then Kibbeh Pita Tacos include Ground lamb, pine nuts, tahini, onions & hot sauce with a side. You can also enjoy it with some hummus and pita or as a rice bowl!

People like to build their own bowl, but YAFO also has a handful of Chef’s Featured Entrees for those who want to try something new! Options include Israeli Hot Chicken, Chicken SpanikoPita, Chicken Schnitzel, Grilled Steak Kabobs, and Stuffed Avocado Bowl.

And Don’t Forget their Family Meals + Group Menus To Go! These are great options for feeding small or large parties. Find out more online!

For more information, visit them online at https://yafokitchen.com/ or follow Yafo Kitchen on social media at @yafokitchen.

