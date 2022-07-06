Kid safety for summer activities

Tips to keep your children safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School is letting out soon and summer is near. Here to provide us with tips on how to prepare our students for the summer are the Urban Housecall Doctors, Dr. Rob and Dr. Karla Robinson with what parents should be concerned about. Here are some good safety tips to follow.

· Staying hydrated. Especially important for those doing sports camps or other outdoor activities. Dangers of heat-related illnesses are real and consequences can be severe. Make sure you stay hydrated!

· Proper COVID protocols. Whether a residential camp, or day-time activities, it is important that the camp has proper precautions in place to both prevent COVID and to contain it. If someone becomes COVID positive, you’ll want to be sure they have a good handle on what to do if a camper is positive and how that will impact you and your student.

· Medically trained staff. You want to ensure that any activity your child is participating in has trained staff ready to manage medical emergencies. This includes staff that is CPR and first aid certified, and if there are any water activities involved-certified lifeguards are a must.

· Vaccinations. You want to make sure your student is up to date and has documentation/records of all vaccines. The COVID booster is now available for children as young as 5 years old, so you want to make sure you have them protected as possible against COVID and any other childhood illness that has a vaccine.