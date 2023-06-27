Kids eat free Tuesdays this summer- sponsored by Salata Salad Kitchen

Salata Salad Kitchen, helps kids learn how to make healthy choices

Heads up parents and grandparents! Did you know kids Eat Free Every Tuesday This Summer at Salata Salad Kitchen!

Here to tell us more along with her kiddos is Emily Breeze.

Since their humble beginnings in 2005, guests have always been the most important ingredient at Salata. All with one simple idea in mind: Your salad is what you make it.

Inside the salad kitchen, Salata has over 50 fresh toppings and a dozen signature dressings, we give you the freedom to customize your salad or wrap however you like so you can eat, feel and live the way you want.

Salata believes, that when our human growth reflects the growth of our salad ingredients everyone thrives together. Beyond salads, wraps and soups, Salata strives to serve our communities and the people within them in many ways: Participating in food education - Understanding what you put into your body helps you get the most out of life.

Promoting active lifestyles - However you choose to stay active in your life, we’re here to keep you going. Also advocating for mental wellness - The benefits of fresh ingredients go beyond physical health. This is brain food.

During this summer every Tuesday Kids eat free. “Each meal will consist of a protein and 3 sides” says Breeze. Sides can include Pita chips, croissant and or cookie. “We are teaching kids early to choose healthy options” says Breeze.

Come and have salad your way and eat healthy while dine. For more visit Salata.com

