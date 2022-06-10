Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level

Italian Grilled Cheese an easy delicious option, with pepperoni and lots and lots of cheese

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich.

We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia.

Here how to make it.

Italian Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

4 Slices Italian or Rustic Bread

3 Oz Softened Butter

2 Oz Parmesan Cheese

4 Oz Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Sliced Pepperoni (optional)

Served with our Warm Tomato Bisque

Directions

Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick.

Heat non-stick pan over medium high heat. When hot, place pepperoni in a single layer in the pan and let crisp, turning once. Remove from pan and place on paper towels to remove the grease. In the same pan, place 2 slices of bread, butter side down in pan. Top with Mozzarella and crisped Pepperoni if using and top with second slice of bread, butter side up. In a small saucepan, heat Cannizzaro Tomato Bisque until hot and transfer to your soup bowl. Flip sandwich when the butter/Parmesan begins to get golden brown.

When both sides are golden, transfer to a cutting board and cut in half. Dip each bite in that Bisque and enjoy!

For more great recipes visit Cannizzarofamiglia.com.

