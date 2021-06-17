Small changes for a big impact in the kitchen

Budget friendly kitchen upgrades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If your house is like mine, the kitchen is the gathering spot for family and friends. It's also the place that gets over used and may need a little love.

You can easily update the look of your kitchen without spending lots of money, according to Chrystal Rowe, realtor with the Vinning Group,

Rowe says the easiest place to make a difference in the kitchen is with paint. It's inexpensive and makes a major statement. Another economical upgrade is changing the hardware out on the cabinets. You can also change out the faucet for an upgrade.

Storage is important in the kitchen. If you put things away and in their proper place your kitchen will look crisp and clean.