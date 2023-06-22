Korto Momolu, Project Runway All Star - stops by Charlotte Today

Join Korto Momolu’s Watch Party at Queen Sheba Lounge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love fashion this segment is for you! On Thursday, we were delighted to be joined by Fashion Designer, Korto Momolu....a huge fan favorite on "Project Runway Season 5" and Project Runway All-Stars, she is in town to host a Project Runway Watch Party, tonight.

On the show: she brought 3 models to show off her fun, flirty and powerful designs. “Every one of my pieces is designed for the everyday woman” says Momolu. She adds “they really are statement pieces that when you walk into the room everyone takes notice. I am so happy to be back on the show to compete and renew old friendships. I also love the Charlotte area because I have family that live nearby."

It’s been more than 10 years since Korto Momolu made a public appearance in the Queen City, but she is in Charlotte to host a Watch Party. The party is at: Queen Sheba Lounge, Thursday (June 22) from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The event is free to the public, but you must register on Eventbrite. The event will include a meet and greet, and Question-and-Answer session after the show, which airs at 8:00 p.m. (EST) on BRAVO TV.

The Project Runway All-Stars show features some of the most beloved designers in the show's rich history

Korto Momolu is one of the contestants who first appeared in Season 5 and bagged the first runner-up title. She later participated in Lifetime’s Project Runway All-Stars Season 3 and once again finished second.

Momolu, is a successful fashion designer who has created ensembles for many celebrity clients like Mary Steenburgen, Jill Scott, and Miss Universe Leila Lopes. Originally from Liberia, West Africa, now residing in Little Rock, Arkansas, Korto is a designer who draws inspiration from her African roots and incorporates bold colors into her designs. She creates outfits for women of all shapes and sizes who want to make a statement. She also has an eco-friendly jewelry line that was featured at Smithsonian Museum stores; designed the uniforms for the Walton family’s Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art; served as the Cheerios’ ambassador for the Shoprite Partners in Caring “Knock Out Hunger” campaign; and has contributed her time and talents to countless charitable and philanthropic endeavors.

