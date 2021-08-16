Labor Day Weekend offers some huge sales

TV's and appliances are just a few items on sale during Labor Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor day weekend is upon us and is filled with sales and discounts. But what do we need to buy? Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has 5 things on her list that you need to consider.

Number 1: TV’s

Typically see large screen TV deals as this is normally the kickoff weekend for college football. Many prices will be the same prices we see for Black Friday, so this is a great time to upgrade.

Number 2: Large Appliances

Labor Day weekend is the last big weekend for appliance deals. Save up to 40% off, top brands. Also check for rebates and even tax incentives for some energy efficient models. For working models, don’t pay to haul away before checking to see if you could sell it locally on Facebook marketplace or Craigslist. Getting $50 for it is much better than paying $50 for haul away.

Number 3: Cell Phones

New Apple phones are set to launch at the end of September, so hold off over the holiday weekend but be ready for deals with the new iPhone13 launch! Rumors are also heating up for an upgraded SE model that will be a more affordable option.

Number 4: Fall Plants & Home Projects

It’s the perfect weekend to get fall flowers and even items for outdoor projects. We’ll see $1 mums, hanging planters for $5, mulch for $2.50 and lots more!

Number 5: Peak of Summer Clearance