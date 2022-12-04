Lamb the perfect Easter meal

Lamb is on the menu for Easter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people are celebrating Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and the Passover, both holidays have traditional roots to ancient Israel and incorporate many of the same flavors. So a traditional dinner for both holidays should include lamb. We welcome the grill master Ernie Adler with his recipe of Roasted Lamb, and potatoes.

Here is what you do:

Some people shy away from lamb as being too "gamey". One way to reduce that is to soak it in milk for 6-12 hours before, rinse off then season. Today we'll do a stuffed boneless leg of lamb. Start with a boneless leg of lamb, available at most grocery stores and local farms.

Two days ahead soak in milk, then 12 hours later rinse off. Baste with olive oil, then season with Kosher salt, pepper, rosemary and thyme, garlic, and a dash of lemon juice.

Put in a bag and refrigerate for 24 hours. When ready to grill take out 1 hour ahead of time. In a food processor grind up your favorite dried fruits, today being apricots and cranberries, and almonds. Spread out the lamb, then lay out the mixture on the lamb (not on fat side), then roll up.

Tie together with butcher twine. Preheat your grill to 400 degrees and cook the lamb on indirect heat (one burner is off or not over lit coals). Turn every 15 minutes until the internal temperature reaches desired level, then cover and let rest for 15 minutes. 135 is medium rare and remember that like any meat temperature will rise 5-10 degrees after removing from the grill. Cut the twine then slice.



Next up some herb roasted cast iron potatoes. Buy some small "creamer" potatoes and make horizontal slices through about 80% of the way. Place in a cast iron pan, coat with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, Kosher salt, garlic, and pepper. Slicing the potatoes will allow the seasonings to penetrate the inside and when fork ready serve. When done plate up and enjoy. For more recipes visit Erniesbbq.com