The Lancaster SPCA Fur Ball is coming up

There are still tickets available online

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LSPCA is a nonprofit, all-volunteer, foster-based animal rescue dedicated to helping unwanted animals in the Lancaster County area. LSPCA takes in the critically ill, abused, neglected, and injured animals who would have little or no chance of survival without our intervention. They help the county shelter with the cases that just aren't in their budget. So far in 2022, LSPCA has helped 704 animals with medical needs, transport, or adoption. They also have a low-cost spay/neuter application on their website. So far in 2022, they have issued 902 vouchers. They encourage everyone to spay or neuter their pets.

FurBall will be on January 14, 2023 and tickets are on sale now! This gala is our largest fundraiser of the year and helps fund the important work that Lancaster SCPA does.

LSPCA and WCNC have a great relationship! In Summer 2021, their former President Mikala Steele was named the Hometown Hero. Eugene attended the presentation of the new car to Mikala. They have participated in the Clear the Shelters event the last two years. Also, Chris Mulcahy was the emcee for last year's FurBall and will be the emcee this year as well!

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.