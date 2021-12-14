Last minute gift ideas!

Holiday shopping can create more stress around the holidays than anything else. Momtrends Founder Nicole Feliciano, is here to help get the perfect present for everyone on your ‘nice list. The easiest to please on our nice list are our furry friends. Orijen Pet Food has premium dog treats. These heart shape dog biscuits are great for our pets. The ingredients are understandable, they come in 4 flavors and dogs thinks they are tasty.

Goliath has some unplugged gift fun for our kids. Games and pop up games that require no batteries are a big hit. Kids will have a great time using their imagination and being creative. The games are easy to set up with easy instruction and are very affordable.

If you are stomped of what gift to give, then have your kids make something. Get the kids involved in cooking with a burst of blue. Blueberry.org has tasty stuff treats. The treats are creative and can be made in a big batch and ready to go. Also DIY wrapping paper is easy and will keep your kids engaged. Stretch out a brown roll of wrapping paper on the floor. Now let the kids write on or trace their hand and foot on it. Decorate the paper as they see fit. It is also Eco-friendly. Plus, It will keep you kids busy and it is the perfect wrapping paper gift done with love from your kids. For more information visit, Momtrends.com