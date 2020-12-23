Gifts for beauty and bubble lovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some great last minute gift ideas for everyone on your list!

Bed Bath & Beyond is helping customers enjoy the present with a robust product assortment of home décor, essentials and giftable items.

Riunite Lambrusco and Maschio Prosecco are the perfect gifts for wine lovers, or just enjoying at home with the family.

Jennifer Lopez's Promise fragrance is a fragrance that represents the essence of a multifaceted and powerful woman, making it the perfect holiday gift for loved ones.

Give the gift of great skincare this holiday season with Curél Daily Healing Lotion and Curel Ultra Healing Lotion.