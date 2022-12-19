Last minute gift ideas!

Great gifts for that special someone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We have some gift ideas for you last minute shoppers. Joining us today is Lifestyle Contributor and Stylist Hade Robinson with more on last minute gifts. “The Best advice I can give you is to start early , make a list or a plan and stick to it, but if you are like many who are shopping late here are some gift ideas” says Robinson

Last Minute Christmas Ideas:



1. Lyric Therapeutic Massager: This hand held massager is a perfect gift. Athletes, dancers all who exercise can use this massager to get out the kinks and soothe the body.

2. Colorful Sweaters for HER: This is an easy gift to get for her. The sweater are colorful and have sequins on them. They will brighten your mood and make a great last minute gift.

3. Spiceology Spice Blends: The gift for that person who loves to cook. Enjoy spices from Spiceology. They have dry rubs to special seasoning that will take any meal up a notch.

4. No More Ties: Choose a pocket square! Pocket Squares are in. They can easily dress up any suit. They can be a little pricey but are worth the investment. Pocket squares signal to the world that you are aware of the latest in fashion.

Be careful and have a safe and fun filled holiday season.



