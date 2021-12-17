Last-minute holiday entertaining items

Jonathan Stiers shares greats eats to share with your guests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Ready or not, the holidays are here! And along with decorating your tree and buying gifts for loved ones is the prep work that comes with entertaining – whether you’re hosting a cocktail party, a family event OR are a guest that needs to pick up a last-minute item, we’ve got tips that will help you master holiday entertaining.

The key is simplicity. A signature cocktail, a prepped pantry (and fridge), pre-made appetizers, a holiday playlist and fresh flowers or greenery are great places to start.

Another great place to start – Sam's Club.

Sam’s Club can help you eliminate “the panic” from the party and let you be a bigger part of the merriment, providing you with everything on your entertaining wish lists from drinks and appetizers to decadent desserts.

Never underestimate the power of a pre-made appetizer. I love the Member’s Mark Party Animal Appetizers from Sam’s Club – they're always a big hit!

I've always got ITEM and ITEM stocked in my freezer for drop-in guests and pick them up each time I entertain a crowd. I love personalizing these appetizers with dips and festive garnishes and dressing them up on a beautiful tray.

And one of the best things about all of these items is that they bake at the same temperature, so you can toss them in the oven together. Easy, easy.

And, is it really a party if there isn’t a charcuterie board? You can get super creative these days, whether it’s a traditional savory board or one that’s built around sweets.

A great party tip – look for ways to take shortcuts without compromising quality.

I look for pre-made charcuterie bites like these from Sam’s Club with mozzarella wrapped in prosciutto and fresh basil. You can also find perfectly selected meats, cheeses, veggies, fruits and more that are pre-cut and ready for display.

Weave in amazing dips – like this incredible Member’s Mark Smoked Gouda Pimento Dip – artisan crackers, fresh fruit and a little something sweet and you’re ready to go!

If you’re serving dinner, Sam’s Club is the place to pick up high-quality pre-made sides – no one has to know!

I’m a big fan of the Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potato Mash with Cinnamon Butter, Winter Cauliflower Rice with Bacon and Pomegranate Glaze, and Cranberry Crunch Salad – all Member’s Mark, so you know they are superior quality at an amazing value!

These Perfect Bite Brussell Sprouts with Honey Butter and Applewood Bacon are another favorite of mine and always come with complements to the chef!

Last but certainly not least, desserts! New this year from Sam’s Club is this incredible Member’s Mark Brownie Cheesecake —at over 5 pounds, it’s stacked with 4 inches of toppings including chocolatey brownies, pecans and caramel drizzle and it’s less than $17.

And whether you’re sitting at the kid’s table or just have a sweet tooth, these Member’s Mark Holiday cupcakes will be a hit – just like these NEW Member’s Mark Colossal Cookies! T