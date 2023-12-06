x
Latest new electric vehicle trends, innovations & designs

More information at autotrader.com

When it comes to electric vehicles it’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the technology and information. Here to help demystify the aura surrounding electric vehicles is an expert who focuses on electric cars, in-car technology and future vehicles. Brian Moody of Autotrader is teaming up with Polestar, the Swedish performance EV manufacturer

SUSTAINABILIITY — Cars made with recycled materials that last longer 

BETTER BATTERIES — Improve performance through repair, refurbishment, and repurposing for fast-charging and longer lasting efficiency

RESPONSIBLE SOURCING — Managing start-to-finish to trace risk materials and promote an ethical & transparent supply chain

CLIMATE GOALS — Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

