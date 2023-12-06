Latest new electric vehicle trends, innovations & designs

More information at autotrader.com

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

When it comes to electric vehicles it’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the technology and information. Here to help demystify the aura surrounding electric vehicles is an expert who focuses on electric cars, in-car technology and future vehicles. Brian Moody of Autotrader is teaming up with Polestar, the Swedish performance EV manufacturer

SUSTAINABILIITY — Cars made with recycled materials that last longer

BETTER BATTERIES — Improve performance through repair, refurbishment, and repurposing for fast-charging and longer lasting efficiency

RESPONSIBLE SOURCING — Managing start-to-finish to trace risk materials and promote an ethical & transparent supply chain

CLIMATE GOALS — Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

For more information you can visit Polestar.com or Autotrader.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.