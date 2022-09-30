Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte (LACCC)

LACCC growing along with the Queen City, Proforma Think Ink one of the many businesses they're involved with

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now is a great time to call the Queen City home.

There is so much happening, as the city grows and bursts at the seams.

Here to talk to us about the Latin American Chamber of Commerce and ProForma Think Ink is Erlan Martinez.

Fostering the Economic Growth and Development of the Latin American Business Community in the Charlotte Region is the goal of the Latin American Chamber of commerce. One such organization that is doing this right here in the community is ProForma Think Ink.

With more than 40 years of experience working with a diverse group of businesses and organizations, ProForma is well-versed in the challenges that face different industry professionals today.

“Our vast network of products and services allows us to deliver comprehensive, custom solutions designed for your industry-specific projects” says Martinez.

From healthcare and financial institutions to restaurants and entertainment venues and everything in between, Martinez says "ProForma will provide your company with creative and effective communications to reach your target audience."

We understand the changes facing business professionals today. In response to those changes, we have developed a network of resources dedicated to tailored solutions for your business needs

INFINITE RESOURCES FOR YOUR BRAND.

For more information and how to become a member of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce visit LACCCharlotte.com

For more on Proforma Think Ink, head to their website: ProformaThinkink.com