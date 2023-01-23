Meet 'The Laundry Guy' at the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show

The show kicks off on January 27th

According to the Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show website, Patric Richardson has always loved laundry. When he was barely 3 years old, Santa brought him a toy washing machine, fueling a passion already inside him and presenting itself when he helped hang clothes on the clothesline or fold the sheets with his beloved Granny Dude.

Patric started sharing his expertise at his much talked about, and often sold out, Laundry Camps, teaching people new and better ways to care for all of their apparel and home textiles. These camps sparked a revolution, prompting a book Laundry Love, now in its fourth printing and a television show, The Laundry Guy on HGTV and Discovery+.

Patric will be on the Fresh Ideas Stage at the Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show Friday, January 27 at 4pm & Saturday, January 28 at 11am & 3pm.

