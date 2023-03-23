LAW & ORDER starts its 22nd Season

Fans get ready LAW & ORDER premieres March 23rd at 8pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LAW & ORDER fans get ready this is for you! Joining us today is Emmy-winning actor Sam Waterston who plays District Attorney Jack McCoy in the 22nd season of the NBC drama. He has starred in this role for 16 seasons of the series' first network run and there is still more work to be done.

Waterston's career spans over 5 decades. He's received numerous awards and accolades for his form in film, stage and tv. He co-starred in Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" opposite Jane Fonda, Lilly Tomlin, and Martin Sheen and in Aaron Sorkin's "The Newsroom" for HBO. He was most recently featured in the Hulu limited series "The Dropout" opposite Amanda Seyfried and William H. Macy.

LAW & ORDER is known for its' unique format: examining "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders"

“I’ve enjoyed playing the role of a prosecutor furthermore people have followed and fell in love with the character because they see him as an advocate an attack dog” says Waterston. “My early years of doing films like The Great Gatsby and The Killing Fields has all contributed to my work today” says Waterston. He goes on to say "LAW & ORDER was and is a lot of hard work and our crew is like family!” LAW & ORDER continues its' 22nd season with an all new episode Thursday 3/23 at 8pm. LAW & ORDER will be streaming the next day on Peacock.