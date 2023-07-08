Lawn and Gardening tips in intense summer heat

Lawn and plant care precautions during the summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everyone has been feeling the heat recently! This summer has already been one for the books. We all have ways to beat the heat- drinking extra water, staying inside with the A/C on, But what about the yard and the garden?

Freda Rosen joins us today to help us keep our gardens strong enough to survive the summer.

"After over six years of employment, I’ve decided to part ways with my colleagues and become my own boss" says Rosen. "I will finally have more time to offer my former and future clients personalized garden coaching, hands-on teaching, and garden designs that meet their tastes, lifestyle, and budget." She adds "I will miss my friends and colleagues." "I am excited to start my new adventure as the Red Clay Gardener." "I was inspired by you- my customers- to dig deeper to provide the best advice in plant knowledge and garden practices." "In January 2022, I obtained certification as a North Carolina Plant Professional, and I embarked to learn more about landscape design and native plants through Fine Gardening Magazine’s and Ohio State University’s online programs." "I joined the Charlotte Garden Club to engage with fellow gardeners and learn from local, regional, and national garden experts." "In short, I wanted to enrich my own knowledge to give my customers the most accurate plant advice and best garden practices" says Rosen.

Here are some tips to keep your lawn, shrubs, trees, plants and pots safe in the summer heat.

Tips 1: Lawn

Make sure you water your lawn in the early morning. If you have a sprinkler system you can gauge how much water to apply. Watering in the morning and not in the heat of day prevents the water from burning off or evaporating to quickly because of heat. Use a screwdriver or small trowel to check how deeply water is penetrating the soil as you water. The goal is to water long enough to reach a depth of 4 to 6 inches. Also change your expectation because during these times because most lawns are stressed.

Tip 2: Plants, trees and shrubs

The best way to prevent trees from drying out is with a soaker hose. The soaker hose will encourage your plants to establish a deep, drought-resistant root system. Water the tree long enough to allow the water to reach 8 to 12 inches down into the soil. Covering the tree’s root system with mulch about 3 inches thick will help to retain the moisture as well as reduce the temperature of the ground. If you choose not to use a soaker hose, sprinklers and hand-held hoses can get the job done. Also invest in a rain gauge it will tell you after a rain event how many inches of water your lawn and trees, shrubs are getting.

Tip 3: Container plants & pots

The best thing about the container plant is that you can move it into the shade. However, be aware that the container in the summer will heat up causing stress for the plants. So it’s important to check on container plants. The best way is to feel the soil and make sure it is moist. If it’s not moist add water but not on the outskirts of the plant but in the center or the container.