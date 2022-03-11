Le Diner En Blanc a huge success!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
Tara Robertson joins us to talk about all the success they had.
Le Diner En Blanc is an excellent concept. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, and conducting themselves with the greatest decorum, elegance, and etiquette, all meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space.
At the last minute, the secret location is revealed to thousands of friends who have all been patiently waiting to learn where “Dîner en Blanc” will take place. The event took place in the Gastonia. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event
The local hosts of Diner en Blanc Charlotte have teamed up with the Charlotte Art League to provide two winners with a unique dining experience in 2023.
Each will win a dining experience for six to the 5th Edition of Dîner en Blanc and one of two abstract paintings created live at this year's Dîner en Blanc.
This year Le Diner En Blanc raised $2700 to support the Charlotte Art League. The famed White Carpet was emceed by WCNC very own evening anchor Fred Shropshire and Vanessa Ruffes. Fashion, food and fun ruled the day. People are getting ready for Diner En Blanc 2023. For more information visit DinerenBlanc.com.