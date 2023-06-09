Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2023 is officially sold out!

Le Dîner en Blanc is a much-anticipated annual event, the location of which is only revealed at the very last minute. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, and conducting themselves with the greatest decorum, elegance, and etiquette, all meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space. “This event is sold out and it is the hottest event in the Queen City” says Lofton. She adds “the waiting list was about 20,000 strong.” “It’s like a pop up extravaganza at a secret location.” Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event. There will be live entertainment and special guest. There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them. And participants, like spectators, wonder whether it's all not a dream. The participants are required to wear White and bring their own table for set up. The table must be square, foldable, and easy to carry. The size must be between 27 and 32 inches (68 and 81 cm). The table does not have to be white as it will be covered with a white tablecloth. Bring your food , your table and chairs dressed in white and get ready for the experience of a lifetime. Lofton explains “There still is a pair of tickets left to the event; in fact if you go to WCNC.com/CharlotteToday and register you will be eligible to win a pair of tickets to the hottest event in the QC.” The drawing will be on or about September 11th. Good Luck!