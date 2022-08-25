Le Diner en Blanc the hottest ticket in town

Le Diner en Blanc in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc is a much-anticipated annual event, the location of which is only revealed at the very last minute. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, and conducting themselves with the greatest decorum, elegance, and etiquette, all meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space. Here with more is Tara Robertson with details about the hottest event in the Queen City. “It's like a pop up extravaganza at a secret location” says Robertson. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event. There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them. And participants, like spectators, wonder whether it's all not a dream…

Le Dîner en Blanc requires from the participants an exemplary citizenship and discipline. Here are the main rules:



● Rain or shine, guests are expected.

● Exude Elegance … in white. Originality is encouraged, as long as it remains elegant and tasteful.

● Bring your own table, chairs, and picnic basket.

● Follow the Volunteer Leader’s instructions.

● Arrive and leave with your Leader. Nobody arrives at the site on their own.

● Drink responsibly. Champagne or wine only. No spirits or beer.

● Clean up: Take all your garbage with you and clean the area around your ta

The table must be square, foldable, and easy to carry. The size must be between 27 and 32 inches (68 and 81 cm). The table does not have to be white as it will be covered with a white tablecloth. Bring your food, your table and chairs dressed in white and get ready for the experience of a lifetime. October 8, 2022, will be here before we know it. To help you prepare for our fourth edition, here are our phase dates to grab tickets:



Phase One: September 1, 2022

Phase One guests are friends of the event's leaders, 2021 members, and absentee members.



Phase Two: September 8, 2022

Our 2022 Phase One members sponsor Phase Two guests.



Phase Three: September 15, 2022

Phase Three guests are on our waitlist.



Note: If you haven't registered for our waitlist, please click on the registration tab and validate your email address to get on our waitlist. You only need to register once. We are currently partnering with WCNC-TV for a Phase One opportunity this week. Please watch WCNC's Charlotte Today on Thursday, August 25, for details. Also, we are collaborating with some of Charlotte's social media influencers for a chance to win a Phase One invite. Go to our social media pages on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.