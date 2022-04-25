Learn all about Hickory this week on Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
All week long, Charlotte Today will be "On The Road" in Hickory! We will be exploring local businesses and seeing everything this town has to offer! Hickory has so much to offer. While it is known for it's furniture manufacturing, it also has a ton of outdoor activities, great food, and unique cultural experiences.
Stay tined all week to get a look into some of the places you can visit on your trip to Hickory. You can find more on what this town has to offer online at visithickorymetro.com.