Learn beginner hip-hop moves with Alex White

White's weekly classes start on Thursday March 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex White is teaching a new beginners hip-hop class at Pole Body and Arts! According to the website, this is a hip hop class for any one that loves music. breaking down the fundamentals of movement, building confidence, stage presence and character. This will be an open class dedicated to fun and the basics.

Alex will be teaching this class every Thursday starting on March 2nd, from 4:45 PM to 5:45 PM! The class has a $25 drop -in fee. They say all you need to bring is sneakers and a good attitude! Pole Body and Arts is located at 9539 Pinnacle Drive Suite 350 Charlotte NC 28262 and you can find more information online at polebodyarts.com.

You can find more from Alex and see what he's up to online at Alexwhiteproductions.com.

