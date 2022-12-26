Learn how to become an "informed eater"

Meghan Tomlinson, Certified Health Coach & Nutritionist shares steps you can take

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a world full of nutrition noise, Meghan Tomlinson, Certified Health Coach & Nutritionist wants to teach you how to become an “informed” eater.

1. What is an informed eater?

middle ground between dieting and “eating whatever you want”

how your body works and which foods make you feel your best so you can make food choices from an empowered position without relying on food marketing

it’s the difference between eating a cookie and feeling guilty vs. knowing how to eat it in balance

2. You’ve got 3 tips for becoming an informed eater… first, is to take a “Nutrition by Addition” approach.

in an effort to eat well, so many of us start by thinking "what should I cut out?" When in reality you’re likely not eating enough of the nutrient-dense foods that support you to feel full and calm cravings.

Ditch the diet mentality and focus on putting the positive on your plate - protein, healthy fats, fiber-rich foods like fruit and veggies. When you fill up on these foods first, you’ll naturally crowd out the junk that you’re trying to reduce.

3. Next, you say to be “hormone aware” - how is that helpful?

hunger hormones = survival mechanisms. when you can understand how what you're eating impacts your cravings, you can release the guilt over it and focus on getting back into balance.

several reasons you may be craving junk food: Did insulin get too high and now I’m crashing and craving? Did I not eat enough protein to downregulate ghrelin? Did I forget to include fat in my last meal to regulate CCK? Am I stressed and cortisol is taking over?



4. Finally, you can eat based on how you want to feel.

No need to assign a moral value to food. Simply, there are foods that are more or less optimal for your health. And depending on the situation, you can make a choice to eat based on how you want to feel. It’s the difference between eating a cookie and saying “screw it” and enjoying a cookie after a balanced meal knowing that your body can handle a bite or two of anything. Knowing how those foods make you feel, you can anticipate those feelings and catch the crash and get back into balance at your very next meal.

To learn more about working with Meghan to improve your eating habits, visit wellwithmeghan.com/coaching.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.